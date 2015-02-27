Liquid Text Reveal

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
It is shot done for info-graphic project for Jarir Bookstores.
You can check out the full project & credits Here
https://www.behance.net/gallery/23684619/Jarir-Bookstore-Ad
Animation By : Hesham Talha
You can check my portfolio on
https://www.behance.net/heshamtalha
Concept Art,Illustrations : Ramy Hamed