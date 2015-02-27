Hesham

Liquid Text Reveal

Liquid Text Reveal liquid motion graphics infographics jarir bookstores text reveal animation traditional
It is shot done for info-graphic project for Jarir Bookstores.

You can check out the full project & credits Here
https://www.behance.net/gallery/23684619/Jarir-Bookstore-Ad

Animation By : Hesham Talha
You can check my portfolio on
https://www.behance.net/heshamtalha

Concept Art,Illustrations : Ramy Hamed

