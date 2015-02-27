Jonas Hoffmann

RIP Leonard Nimoy

RIP Leonard Nimoy leonard nimoy spock star trek illustration tos rip llap
On the occasion of Leonard Nimoys death, here is a still frame from an Star Trek intro animation I did a few years back. May he live long and prosper.

https://vimeo.com/39584531

Posted on Feb 27, 2015
