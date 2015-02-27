Wait for it...SCIENCE!

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Some things are worth the wait. Here's a fun indeterminate loader I came up with for one of our clients. I utilized some of the brand colors to bring it some life with the spinning and easing. Thanks for taking a look, and as always, feedback is much appreciated!