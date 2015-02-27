Hayden Henderson
Underbelly

Wait for it...SCIENCE!

Some things are worth the wait. Here's a fun indeterminate loader I came up with for one of our clients. I utilized some of the brand colors to bring it some life with the spinning and easing. Thanks for taking a look, and as always, feedback is much appreciated!

