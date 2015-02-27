Trending designs to inspire you
Hey!
We just released our new Rocket-design website! It was time to give a new identity to our crew.
Rocket-design.fr
So, it's a basic landing page, with some projects we worked on as well as some of our tools, and of course a social dimension that shows our past tweets and instagram pictures.
This version of the website is nearly finished, we will upload the FINAL version next week, after a review by the part of the team in paris.
( So, @KevinCdnc and myself ) To fix and polish some details, but the essential is already here.
Do not hesitate to share your feedbacks at hello[at]rocket-design.fr we will be extremely grateful, and just letting you know that some Rocket-Design swag is coming soon ( pins & shirts ).
Anyway, as usual, I cannot resist to code these two mockups, so you can find them online, on both codepen and my server.
Live on codepen : Just right here
Live on server : Via this link
Thank you for reading.