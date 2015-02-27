Welcome To The Library

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
He's an exercise I'm going to do more after trying it out today to get a better feel for type: Choose one typeface, take some content, try to do as much as you can with that one typeface in a limited time.
Btw: I used Typecast for this which is free and awesome, you can see a live version here.