Joshua Söhn

Welcome To The Library

Joshua Söhn
Joshua Söhn
  • Save
Welcome To The Library type minimal typecast chaparrel
Download color palette

He's an exercise I'm going to do more after trying it out today to get a better feel for type: Choose one typeface, take some content, try to do as much as you can with that one typeface in a limited time.

Btw: I used Typecast for this which is free and awesome, you can see a live version here.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 27, 2015
Joshua Söhn
Joshua Söhn

More by Joshua Söhn

View profile
    • Like