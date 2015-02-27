Louie Preysz

Caddyshack Charity Golf Tournament Logo

Caddyshack Charity Golf Tournament Logo
Bill Murray and Bros., needed a logo for their Annual Charity Golf Tournament. When I introduced myself to Bill I told him my name, he said "Louie Preysz? Why don't you change it?" I said "I can't I'm the fourth." He laughed and called me Cuatro. When Bill Murray gives you a nickname you know it.

Posted on Feb 27, 2015
