Caddyshack Charity Golf Tournament Logo

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Bill Murray and Bros., needed a logo for their Annual Charity Golf Tournament. When I introduced myself to Bill I told him my name, he said "Louie Preysz? Why don't you change it?" I said "I can't I'm the fourth." He laughed and called me Cuatro. When Bill Murray gives you a nickname you know it.