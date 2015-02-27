Bonfire Themes

Jackdaw: WP mobile theme

Bonfire Themes
Bonfire Themes
  • Save
Jackdaw: WP mobile theme ios iphone wordpress theme mobile theme material design android clean mobile menu search mobile menu touch
Download color palette

Just launched a new, material design-focused WordPress theme for touch devices. Live demo here: http://bonfirethemes.com/jackdaw/demo/

Bonfire Themes
Bonfire Themes

More by Bonfire Themes

View profile
    • Like