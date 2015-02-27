Marina González

Stronger Together Logo
This is a logo I've been working on recently. It's for a company HR department with the strapline "stronger together". I decided to make a diamond for the strong part and a "crown" on top representing 3 people (the one in the middle with the arms around the other two) to reflect the together part.
Any feedback welcome :)

