Fading Skyline Test

This is designed for a Realtor® in Austin, TX who would like some of the notable Austin buildings behind the "Move with Merideth". Notable buildings in Austin would be the Ashton, the Austonian, State Capital Building, Frost Bank Tower, One Congress Plaza, and with the 360 (aka The Pennybacker Bridge) Bridge kind of behind all of those buildings.
As a designer long story short I'd to test the fading skyline effect on logos.

Posted on Feb 27, 2015
