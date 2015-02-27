Jacob Williamson

Lincoln University Of Missouri Rebrand

Lincoln University Of Missouri Rebrand
1 concept out of many for a Rebranding of Lincoln University in Jefferson, Missouri. Lincoln University was founded in 1866 by the men of the 62nd and 65th United States Colored Infantries.

