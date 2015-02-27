Alice
New Hires

Our office wall has been in need of a refresh for quite a while, so I took the opportunity to make a new hires section! Both the lettering and illustration were sketched lightly with chalk and rendered with chalk marker. The whole endeavor took around 6 hours from concept to finish.

Posted on Feb 27, 2015
