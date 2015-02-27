Rob Russo

For the Love of Guacamole

Rob Russo
Rob Russo
  • Save
For the Love of Guacamole guacamole avocado tee tees shirt crowdfunding logo green
Download color palette

For the love of guacamole and everything avocado... Here's the logo for my successfully-funded Kickstarter project, Avocado Shirt Co. It's been a fun side project and startup hustle...

View all tags
Posted on Feb 27, 2015
Rob Russo
Rob Russo

More by Rob Russo

View profile
    • Like