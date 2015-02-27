Felippe Silveira

"Fanfarrão" Dog Dancing

"Fanfarrão" Dog Dancing animation mowe relâmpago design illustration app saída certa after effects motion design motion graphics
A little shot of this guy that have a particular way to dance :D

[UPDATE]
Check the full animation and the Case Study of this project at: http://mowestudio.com/saida-certa

