Simple Stock Suggestions UI

Simple Stock Suggestions UI ios mobile user interface ui mockup app stocks finance
An in-progress look at the Watchlist screen on the new Simple Stock Suggestions iOS app. (The real question is are those greens too similar?)

Posted on Feb 27, 2015
