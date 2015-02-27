Cliffpro Creative logo (updated)

Cliff Huizenga

Decided to go a different route instead of using cutesy emblems for my logo. CC is a representation of the creative projects that I make. Therefore, the logo should represent that common factor: me. ;)

Thanks to the awesome folks at Hunie.co for their feedback through the logo revisions and while they still had feedback with this one, I am *very* happy with this end result.

Posted on Feb 27, 2015
