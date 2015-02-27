Cliffpro Creative logo (updated)

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Decided to go a different route instead of using cutesy emblems for my logo. CC is a representation of the creative projects that I make. Therefore, the logo should represent that common factor: me. ;)
Thanks to the awesome folks at Hunie.co for their feedback through the logo revisions and while they still had feedback with this one, I am *very* happy with this end result.