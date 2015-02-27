Beastie Evolution

Meet Beastie.

Is Beastie a fox, a cat, a bear, a kangaroo? Heck, maybe it’s a llama. We can't say...and that's half the fun! That uncertainty has allowed a lot of creative freedom in developing the logo. Here we show the evolution of ideas and different ways we tried to embody the Beastie. We’re happy with the final form — playful, ambiguous, captivating.

(A Clover Partners Diversion.)