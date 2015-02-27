Beastie Evolution

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Meet Beastie.
Is Beastie a fox, a cat, a bear, a kangaroo? Heck, maybe it’s a llama. We can't say...and that's half the fun! That uncertainty has allowed a lot of creative freedom in developing the logo. Here we show the evolution of ideas and different ways we tried to embody the Beastie. We’re happy with the final form — playful, ambiguous, captivating.
#madebybeastie
(A Clover Partners Diversion.)