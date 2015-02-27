Freelancer Dribbble

Jake Lingwall

I'm a front-end developer making the bold step into design with the cover for my first book. I really wanted to use polygon art as well as highlight the drones that play a prominent role in this sci-fi YA book. However, I still wanted it to feel approachable to all types of readers. I'd love to hear feedback on this shot.

If you're interested in reading more about the book you can check it out here: https://kindlescout.amazon.com/p/M0X7KAS29H5Q (*nominating it will help to get it published)

Posted on Feb 27, 2015
