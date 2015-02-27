WIP: Family Crest

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
First swipe at Draplin's "Family Crest" class. Still needs a bit of balancing and some additional elements, but I was excited to share some progress. As usual, built on a tiny grid.
Tons of symbolism in this: Met my wife in Australia, Live in MN, Honeymooned in Scotland, english major and art major, Walking sticks = love for hiking and outdoors, arrowhead for our goal to visit all our National Parks. Stars represent our younger years when we'd sit on the car and I'd teach her about constellations. .
Our family mantra: "There's no such thing as bad weather, just the wrong clothing."