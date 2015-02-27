RIP Leonard Nimoy

Trending designs to inspire you
Today we remember Leonard Nimoy on his passing. To many of us here, Star Trek has, and will continue to inspire and energize us. You will be sorely missed, Leonard - Pixel Spock from Dave Brasgalla's 2003 Star Trek: The Original Series icon set