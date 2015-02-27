Iconfactory

RIP Leonard Nimoy

RIP Leonard Nimoy iconfactory star trek nimoy spock 8-bit icon
Today we remember Leonard Nimoy on his passing. To many of us here, Star Trek has, and will continue to inspire and energize us. You will be sorely missed, Leonard - Pixel Spock from Dave Brasgalla's 2003 Star Trek: The Original Series icon set

Posted on Feb 27, 2015
