Pedro Sousa

What we do

Pedro Sousa
Pedro Sousa
  • Save
What we do about statement orange
Download color palette

A redesign for the about page, more cleaner and with lot's of white space.
Not so sure about the title look, feels a bit unbalanced.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 27, 2015
Pedro Sousa
Pedro Sousa

More by Pedro Sousa

View profile
    • Like