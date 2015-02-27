Doug Ransdell

Tapp Pattern

Tapp Pattern pattern illustration tap beer tapp kegs
Still working on tapp, the in-house beer monitoring and voting system for @Smashing Boxes. Just playing around with some pattern ideas.

Posted on Feb 27, 2015
