Mario C3pO Mashup

Mario C3pO Mashup mario fan art star wars c3po illustration street art
I love star wars, and Mario bros. This was inevitable. This guy is now a street art sticker slap showing up in urban areas around the globe.

Posted on Feb 27, 2015
