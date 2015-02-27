Peter Francis Laxalt
Frida Kahlo

Peter Francis Laxalt
Peter Francis Laxalt for Commence Studio
Frida Kahlo portrait illustration linework dots depth experimental reno nevada laxalt frida
Portrait of Frida Kahlo. I was really happy with the Mark Twain portrait, as was the AAF. We've been selected to do a series fliers, cyanotypes, and theme for the Annual Art Slaves show in Reno, NV hosted by the AAF. Will definitely keep you posted.

Posted on Feb 27, 2015
