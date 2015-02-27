Chris Cromwell

15Four Logo

Chris Cromwell
Chris Cromwell
  • Save
15Four Logo animation logo photoshop design 15four crampedhands
Download color palette

We've got some fun logo animations in the works!

I did this one entirely in Photoshop. My fingers want to fall off but I'm really enjoying how it's turning out!

More about 15Four here: http://15four.com/

View all tags
Posted on Feb 27, 2015
Chris Cromwell
Chris Cromwell

More by Chris Cromwell

View profile
    • Like