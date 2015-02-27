Sajjad

reddit app

Sajjad
Sajjad
Hire Me
  • Save
reddit app rails iran esfahan application app flat clean link theme site website
Download color palette

This is my first app (for test) developed in the Ruby on Rails.
And i'm so excited :))
In this app you can save your favorite links and share with other also write comment for links.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 27, 2015
Sajjad
Sajjad
Product Designer
Hire Me

More by Sajjad

View profile
    • Like