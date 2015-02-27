HebaH

Structure vs. Framework

Structure vs. Framework the hunger games movie poster illustration geometric movie inspired katniss everdeen katniss mockingjay pin
The design reflects the fragile state the main character "Katniss Everdeen" was in, in the first book/movie of The Hunger Games trilogy.
You can learn more about the project, view detail shots and the final poster on my website.
http://hebah.me/portfolios/the-hunger-games-fan-art/

