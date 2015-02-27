Structure vs. Framework

Trending designs to inspire you
The design reflects the fragile state the main character "Katniss Everdeen" was in, in the first book/movie of The Hunger Games trilogy.
You can learn more about the project, view detail shots and the final poster on my website.
http://hebah.me/portfolios/the-hunger-games-fan-art/