Drive Me Anywhere

Drive Me Anywhere car icon illustration road minimal drive vehicle vector symbol texture
Most of what I've been working on lately is under NDA, so apologies for my Dribbble being so quiet. I took some extra time today to have some fun with an icon I drew for work.

Posted on Feb 27, 2015
