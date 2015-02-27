Tori Kelly Feathers

Trending designs to inspire you
This is part of some rebranding work I did late last year for one of our artists, Tori Kelly! In an effort to modernize her look, I decided to go a more contemporary-icon direction with the feather that's come to be associated with all things Tori. Ultimately we discarded most of these, but went forward with the one on the lower left (with addition of a quill) for completed logo.