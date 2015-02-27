Jessica Severn

Tori Kelly Feathers

Jessica Severn
Jessica Severn
  • Save
Tori Kelly Feathers logo icon music feather pop
Download color palette

This is part of some rebranding work I did late last year for one of our artists, Tori Kelly! In an effort to modernize her look, I decided to go a more contemporary-icon direction with the feather that's come to be associated with all things Tori. Ultimately we discarded most of these, but went forward with the one on the lower left (with addition of a quill) for completed logo.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 27, 2015
Jessica Severn
Jessica Severn

More by Jessica Severn

View profile
    • Like