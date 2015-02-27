Max Anderson
Part 3 of my current project! This one is definitely a work in progress, not happy with it quite yet. As always, feedback is appreciated.

If you'd like to see the other parts:

Part 1 - http://drbl.in/nRLY
Part 2 - http://drbl.in/nSwc

Posted on Feb 27, 2015
