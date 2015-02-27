Vendus Product Labs

Drawer Menu

Vendus Product Labs
Vendus Product Labs
Hire Us
  • Save
Drawer Menu menu drawer slider ios iphone interface ui ux interaction automation home security
Download color palette

This drawer menu slides up from the bottom of the screen to reveal all the devices connected to the user's home. All lights, locks, and cameras are here for quick and easy access.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 27, 2015
Vendus Product Labs
Vendus Product Labs
Hire Us

More by Vendus Product Labs

View profile
    • Like