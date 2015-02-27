Adriano Trenahi

Updated Dashboard of Passei Direto Jobs

dashboard hr human resources software webapp
Working in some optimisations at the dashboard of Passei Direto Jobs. The goal was to create a simpler and cleaner interface, reducing the "noise" of the previous version. Over this past year, I have also updated almost the entire UI, changing the main navigation, grid and colours.

Posted on Feb 27, 2015
