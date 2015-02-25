Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Brad Todd

Executive Women's Summit Logo

Brad Todd
Brad Todd
  • Save
Executive Women's Summit Logo logo brand identity visual identity circle serif sans serif event
Download color palette

Approved logo concept for a quarterly summit targeting senior executive women in Denver

View all tags
Posted on Feb 25, 2015
Brad Todd
Brad Todd

More by Brad Todd

View profile
    • Like