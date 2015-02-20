Sebastiano Guerriero
Nucleo - Objects

Nucleo - Objects nucleo icons object space bear alien game kid
Cooking some more icons for Nucleo. This is a preview of the "Objects" category, where I'm storing all icons more difficult to categorize.

What do you guys think?

Posted on Feb 20, 2015
