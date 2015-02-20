Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Andrew Colin Beck

Space Icons Complete!

Andrew Colin Beck
Andrew Colin Beck
  • Save
Space Icons Complete! space outerspace astronaut nasa exploration icon icons app rocket robot alien
Download color palette

Hey dudes and dudettes,
Mission Accomplished! My outer-space icons for "madewithstudio" app are done!
See the full project here:
http://andrewcolinbeck.com/spaceicons.html

Also, the icons are available for free on the app - you can download it here: itunes.apple.com/us/app/studio-design/id671866502?mt=8
@2x

Drib
Rebound of
Space-Pals
By Andrew Colin Beck
View all tags
Posted on Feb 20, 2015
Andrew Colin Beck
Andrew Colin Beck

More by Andrew Colin Beck

View profile
    • Like