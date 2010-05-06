Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Lighter Installer Background

Lighter Installer Background onehub green gradient arrow inset installer perforated
Decided to go with a lighter background color and added a smoothed out area for the label text. Still using the darker color at the bottom (out of frame).

Shot 1273005655
Rebound of
Perforated Installer Background
By Matthew Anderson
