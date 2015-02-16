Dan Cederholm
Dribbbot dribbbot dribbble icon avatar robot slack
Very quickly drew an avatar for our Slack user that informs us of interesting things going on in the app. We call him Dribbbot.

Posted on Feb 16, 2015
Stuff we’re working on at Dribbble HQ.
