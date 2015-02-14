Sebastiano Guerriero
Nucleo - Export Icons

Nucleo - Export Icons app icon icons export resolution modal nucleo
Here is a glimpse of Nucleo export feature! You can select multiple icons, then save them as .png and .svg, and have the .png at different resolutions as well.

Any feedback is welcome ;)

Posted on Feb 14, 2015
