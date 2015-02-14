Nucleo - Export Icons

Trending designs to inspire you
Here is a glimpse of Nucleo export feature! You can select multiple icons, then save them as .png and .svg, and have the .png at different resolutions as well.
Any feedback is welcome ;)
Get notified when we launch Nucleo:
http://nucleoapp.com/
Nucleo on Twitter:
https://twitter.com/nucleoapp
Nucleo on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/NucleoIcons