Dribbble + Photoshop + Susan Kare

dribbbe photoshop susankare icons event
Icons by Susan Kare.

We're throwing a big event with the Adobe Photoshop team in two weeks. Special guest speaker, the legendary icon and type designer of the original Macintosh (and much more), Susan Kare. We're beyond excited.

The bad news? Limited space and it's already at capacity: http://nvite.co/e5a7

Posted on Feb 13, 2015
