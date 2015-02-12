Mesosphere DCOS Dashboard

Last month the team at H1 Studios out of Brooklyn joined forces with Mesosphere in SF to reshape the way developers and operators interface with the Datacenter. The Mesosphere Datacenter Operating System (or DCOS) is our flagship product, and will unify the suite of powerful products Mesosphere has been developing for the past year.

The screen above is our first pass at the user dashboard, surfacing system activity and performance metrics. Think of it as a quick a snapshot of how your entire datacenter is performing -- which could easily be hundreds or thousands of servers.

Click the attachment for a larger detailed view.

If you're developer and want to be notified of the DCOS release in April, jump to Mesosphere.com and signup to be notified.