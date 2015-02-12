Mesosphere DCOS Dashboard

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Last month the team at H1 Studios out of Brooklyn joined forces with Mesosphere in SF to reshape the way developers and operators interface with the Datacenter. The Mesosphere Datacenter Operating System (or DCOS) is our flagship product, and will unify the suite of powerful products Mesosphere has been developing for the past year.
The screen above is our first pass at the user dashboard, surfacing system activity and performance metrics. Think of it as a quick a snapshot of how your entire datacenter is performing -- which could easily be hundreds or thousands of servers.
Click the attachment for a larger detailed view.
If you're developer and want to be notified of the DCOS release in April, jump to Mesosphere.com and signup to be notified.