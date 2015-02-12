Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Taimur Butt

Kikoo app (News Feed)

Taimur Butt
Taimur Butt
Kikoo app (News Feed) app ios iphone6 video pakistan
Kikoo is a video sharing app.I made this app for my client.Hope you guys like kikoo app.You can see the whole app on behance.
https://www.behance.net/gallery/23607685/Kikoo-app?
Don't forget to check @2x.
:)

Posted on Feb 12, 2015
Taimur Butt
Taimur Butt

    • Like