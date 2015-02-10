Dale Stiling

Pyramid of Giza

Pyramid of Giza giza illustration triangle block floating old pyramid egypt stone digital egyption minimalism
Digital illustration - Pyramid of Giza.

Extra content viewable here - http://www.dalestiling.com/the-great-pyramid-of-giza

