Wilder's - Sign Series

Wilder's - Sign Series illustration vintage 20s series sign signage
The second sign in my Joplin sign series is Wilder's Steakhouse.

This is maybe my favorite sign in town. It's on top of the building, and they have a much more elaborate one on the front that gets more attention probably, but this sign is so iconic in my mind.

Here is a link to a photo of the restaurant and both of its awesome signs.

Posted on Feb 9, 2015
