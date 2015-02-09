Wilder's - Sign Series

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
The second sign in my Joplin sign series is Wilder's Steakhouse.
This is maybe my favorite sign in town. It's on top of the building, and they have a much more elaborate one on the front that gets more attention probably, but this sign is so iconic in my mind.
Here is a link to a photo of the restaurant and both of its awesome signs.