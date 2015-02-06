Sebastiano Guerriero
Nucleo

Nucleo Design & Dev 24px

Sebastiano Guerriero
Nucleo
Sebastiano Guerriero for Nucleo
  • Save
Nucleo Design & Dev 24px 24px nucleo icon design development vector svg
Download color palette

Scaling down the Design & Dev icon category. Almost there! Next is gonna be Photography & Video. Lots of work still to be done, but we're getting closer :)

Get notified once we launch Nucleo:
http://nucleoapp.com/

Nucleo on Twitter:
https://twitter.com/nucleoapp

View all tags
Posted on Feb 6, 2015
Nucleo
Nucleo
Icon Manager

More by Nucleo

View profile
    • Like