Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Amondo Szegi

The People Energy

Amondo Szegi
Amondo Szegi
  • Save
The People Energy branding logo design brand identity logo
Download color palette
View all tags
Posted on Feb 6, 2015
Amondo Szegi
Amondo Szegi

More by Amondo Szegi

View profile
    • Like