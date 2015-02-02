UI8

Loading with Swift

UI8
UI8
Hire Us
  • Save
Loading with Swift
Download color palette

Hey Dribbble friends! @Chris Slowik from UI8 wrote a tutorial on how to create a custom loading indicator with Swift. If you find it useful, share it!

http://news.ui8.net/create-a-custom-animated-loading-indicator-with-swift/

Posted on Feb 2, 2015
UI8
UI8
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by UI8

View profile
    • Like