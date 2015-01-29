Patrick Haney

Energy Future Navigation navigation icons open sans
Navigation states for a project we're working on. Selected states for each page, as well as rollover states for each navigation link (bottom row). Trying to keep things simple using the site's current color scheme.

Posted on Jan 29, 2015
