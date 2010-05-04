Perforated Installer Background

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Don't want to have to ditch the dark, perforated background; however, I need to account for the icon's label text (which is black). Thinking of making a small cutout where the text label will be. Any other ideas?