Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Michelle Lam

Making a Pointe

Michelle Lam
Michelle Lam
  • Save
Making a Pointe icon illustration illustrator pointe ballet vector ae after effects animation
Download color palette

The pointe shoe. Sometimes it's a love-hate relationship, but the pointe shoe will always be close to my heart.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 29, 2015
Michelle Lam
Michelle Lam

More by Michelle Lam

View profile
    • Like