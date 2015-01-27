Patrick Haney

South Africa

South Africa merriweather photos map navigation terminal dosis
A sample of the Destination page for Esplanade Travel's responsive redesign featuring South Africa, which has a photo gallery associated with it. Destinations are sorted by Region, as seen by the secondary navigation to the right.

Posted on Jan 27, 2015
Designer. Developer. Not a sausage.
