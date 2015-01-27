Business & Finance Icons

Just started filling up the icon library for the Nucleo app. First category is Business & Finance (see attached file for full set). Each icon will be available in both outline and glyph version, and in MANY sizes. Besides users can customize the set so I'm trying to keep 'em simple.

http://nucleoapp.com/

https://twitter.com/nucleoapp